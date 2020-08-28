Bobby Joe Jones

Bobby Joe Jones, 63

It is with deep sorrow, that the family of Bobby Joe Jones announces his passing from cancer, at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the age of 63. Bob was born in Sumter, South Carolina on April 29, 1957 to William “Bill” and Margaret (Poole) Jones.

Bob lived most of his life in Washington and Idaho. He married his beloved wife, Roxann (Houck) Jones in Richland, Washington on December 14, 1985. Within a year, they moved to North Idaho and have called it home since. In 2012, they decided to move to the Silver Valley and make it their forever home.

Bob was a true family man, an exceptional husband, father, grandfather, big brother, uncle and son. He worked hard his whole life and was a proud American. Bob enjoyed his time tinkering in the garage and playing guitar. He spent his spare time up in the mountains camping, fishing, gold panning and off- roading.

Bob will lovingly be remembered by his wife Roxann, and his children Jennifer (Dan) Casto of Loveland, Colorado, Jeremy (Shelley) Mudd of Spokane, Washington, Eva Mudd also of Spokane, Samantha Jones of Kellogg, James (Erin) Jones of Rathdrum, Idaho; he will also be fondly remembered by his ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild; his Father William “Bill” J. Jones of Post Falls, Idaho; his siblings Sharon Paris, Mike (Barb) Jones, Tim (Amy) Jones, Darryl (Joy) Jones, Brian (Stephanie) Paris, Tammy Windham, Donny Paris and Billie Paris. Bob was preceded in death by his mother Margaret, his step-mother Barbara Jones and one sister Debra Jones.

A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. at the family residence.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Shoshone Cancer Resource Center, P.O. Box 261 Kellogg, Idaho 83837. You may share your memories of Bob and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com