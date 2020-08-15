Boat business is booming as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Many industries have taken a hit during this pandemic. However, there’s one in particular that’s actually doing better than ever.

While many of us are feeling stuck during this pandemic, Katy Wagnon and her family have found a new way to stay busy.

“As much as we can, we’re out here on the lake on the boat making memories,” Wagnon said.

It was the beginning of July when Wagnon and her family realized COVID-19 wasn’t going anywhere anytime soon. That’s when they decided to purchase their very first boat.

“This just felt like a great time. This was something we wanted to do and it was a great fit for our family,” said Wagnon.

It turns out they weren’t alone.

“When we were looking at boats there were only a few options left so we were lucky to grab this one,” said Wagnon.

“It was kind of completely different from what we thought was going to happen,” said Bret O’Brien, Associate Sales Director at Hagadone Marine Group.

O’Brien said they were initially worried this pandemic would slow down business. Instead, it had the opposite effect.

“Typically this time of year we would have a couple hundred boats on site to sell and right now I think we’re below 60,” said O’Brien.

They’re selling all types of boat, but there’s one in particular that’s been especially popular.

“Primarily a boat that you can wake board or wake surf behind,” O’Brien said.

Instead of buying, some people may want to rent for the day. It turns out, borrowing one may be just as tricky.

“We usually have these fully stocked, but on a busy day like today we only have two available,” said Cally King, director of marketing, Hagadone Marine Group.

It just goes to show that even when things get tough, people are making the most of what life has to offer.

“They’re taking the money they would have spent going to Disney World or Europe and instead they’re spending it with their family,” said O’Brien.

“It is something you can do together even in a really trying time that brings happiness,” said Wagnon.

