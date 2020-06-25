SPS board members unanimously approve next year’s sex ed curriculum
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane School Board unanimously approved a sex education curriculum for students during a meeting Wednesday night.
The new curriculum applies to students grades four through six, and will teach a variety of health topics, such as:
- Anatomy and physiology
- Growth and development
- Reproduction
- HIV prevention
- Self-identity
- Healthy relationships
Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed a law requiring all Washington schools to teach age-appropriate sex education in every grade.
Some families are unhappy about that, saying they did not want their child to learn about sensitive topics so early in life.
The curriculum was met with some opposition from parents during Wednesday night’s meeting. In fact, only one parent supported it.
No student is required to participate in any of the sex education classes. Families can opt-out their student.
