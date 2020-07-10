Board & Brush reopens for in-person workshops, selling ‘@ Home Kits’ and backyard games for summer

SPOKANE, Wash. — Board & Brush is a DIY creative studio that helps you create personalized vintage decor using custom stencils.

They’ve re-opened for workshops but are limited to 10 guests keeping them six feet apart. In the past, they could host up to 30.

To keep things safe, they are placing individual supplies at each seat with hand sanitizer available on every table.

Everything is wiped down and sanitized after the workshop.

Masks are now required in accordance with the state mandate.

Board & Brush is promoting private parties and has reduced required minimums for a private event to five people.

They say there’s definitely a comfort level among guests when it’s a private event and it makes the workshop a bit more relaxing when everyone is wearing a mask.

For those who aren’t ready to come into a workshop, they have @ Home Kids Camp Kits and @ Home Kits.

Both include all the supplies and instruction sheets with a pre-stained piece of wood.

There are 12 themed options for the @ Home Kids Camps priced at $95 (these include 4 designs with one being personalized).

The @ Home Kits have over 100 designs to choose from and are $25/$20. We are offering weekly in studio pick-up dates for both kits.

In addition to the @Home Kits, they’ve been offering a backyard game series that is made for the customer — choices include corn hole boards, dice and towers.

They’ve also been selling pre-made s’more boxes and craft-filled boxes.

Check their Facebook Page for details on the kits and backyard games.

The @ Home Kits and backyard games are new for Board & Brush and were developed in early April once it was determined that many studio locations we’re going to be closing.

Board & Brush says this is a new direction for them and they’re grateful to now offer this experience again.

And to give customers an option to gather safely in their home or backyard and be creative with their family and smaller groups.

The studio is for those 21 and older and is located at 1314 S Grand Blvd in Spokane.