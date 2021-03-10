Blue skies in the forecast after one more day of spring showers -Kris

Showers are tapering off around the region this evening, but there’s another round on the way for Wednesday. Most of the day Wednesday will be dry, with a mix of sun and clouds. However, a minor disturbance will drop through the region in the afternoon bringing scattered rain and snow showers through the evening. Highs Wednesday will top out in the upper 40s, which is exactly average.

If you’re craving more sunshine, you will love the forecast for the rest of the week. A ridge of high pressure builds in bringing dry conditions and a warming trend that will take our temperatures into the 50s. The cooler, showery weather will return, but it looks like we will make it through the weekend first.