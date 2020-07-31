Blue Lake One fire burns 61 acres near Concunully

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — The Blue Lake One fire has burned 61 acres near Concunully in Okanogan County.

The fire, which first ignited Thursday morning, is burning short grass and timber.

One helicopter has been used to support fire suppression efforts, but the fire is 0 percent contained.

Crews will spend Friday working to finish establishing containment lines and cooling hot spots.

People should expect to see smoke from the fire over the next few days.

