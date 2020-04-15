Blowing into Wednesday with a SLIGHT chance of showers

It’s been a grey Tuesday across the Inland Northwest, but those clouds have been all bark and no bite! Very little precipitation has been reported today, and our odds of getting the wet weather we need don’t improve much for Wednesday. A frontal system dropping down from Canada tomorrow will produce gusty north winds across the region. There is also the possibility of some spotty showers, mainly over the higher terrain.

Calmer and sunnier weather will return for Thursday and Friday. We also have a warming trend in the forecast that will take us into the 60s through the weekend and beyond. There’s no sign of any significant rain for the foreseeable future.