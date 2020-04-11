Blowing dust prompts multi-car crash near Ritzville

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

ADAMS CO., Wash. — Dust blowing over the roadway prompted a multi-car crash just west of Ritzville on Saturday.

Eastbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 200 are currently closed while Washington State Patrol responds.

Troopers say no one was seriously injured in the crash. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

In the meantime, troopers are reminding drivers to reduce their speed when driving through serious weather conditions.

If you need to stop, pull off the roadway and stay in your car with your seatbelt fastened until it’s safe to drive again.

https://twitter.com/wspd4pio/status/1249093905808670720

