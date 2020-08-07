Bloomsday’s ‘Marmot March’ event will look a bit different this year

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — With Bloomsday going virtual this year, their Marmot March has a plan for your kids, as well.

They’re calling it “Paint and Run.”

On Wednesday, September 16, Marmot Marcher parents can pick up a packet at the Bloomsday headquarters—inside each packet is an official shirt, paint set, treats and coupons. Contestants then paint their shirts and run any one-mile course of your choice.

For more information, visit the Marmot March website here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.