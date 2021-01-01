Bloomsday will be virtual race only in 2021

Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash — A huge Spokane tradition will again look different in 2021. Bloomsday announced Thursday the race will again only be held as a virtual event.

Bloomsday will be dubbed “Bloomsday Worldwide” and registration begins on New Year’s Day.

According to a news release, “Bloomsday race officials had hoped to hold an in-person race this spring. However, the health crisis that continues to grip our nation has altered those plans for an event as big as Bloomsday.”

Bloomsday’s in-person race, held every year on the first Sunday of May, was cancelled in 2020 due to pandemic. A virtual race was held instead, with about 26,000 people entered to run.

You can find out more about the virtual event at this website.

