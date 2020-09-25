Bloomsday unveils official 2020 finisher shirt

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bloomsday has unveiled the official 2020 finisher shirt, designed by artist Bailey VanderWilde.

For those looking to get it for themselves, Virtual Bloomsday registration is still open through Sunday.

According to Bloomsday, VanderWilde was a senior at Lewis & Clark when she designed the shirt, competing in cross country and track. Now she attends St. Olaf College, where she recently finished her virtual Bloomsday run all the way over in Minnesota!

Introducing the official Bloomsday 2020 finisher shirt! The shirt remains under lock and key. Our team of volunteers,… Posted by Bloomsday on Friday, September 25, 2020

