Bloomsday reveals poster for 2021 virtual race

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bloomsday has revealed its poster for the 2021 race!

The 45th running of Bloomsday, “Bloomsday Worldwide”, will be run this spring as a virtual race.

Bloomsday entrants can complete their 12k run or walk from any location in the world beginning Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 9.

To sign up for Bloomsday and purchase your poster, go to www.bloomsdayrun.org.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.