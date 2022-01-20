Bloomsday returns to Spokane as an in-person and virtual race
SPOKANE, Wash.– Bloomsday will return to the streets of Spokane this year as both an in-person and virtual race.
On Sunday, May 1 participants will run 7.46 miles. Runners who complete the race will earn a Bloomsday 2022 finisher shirt. On Thursday, April 28 virtual participants can run the 12k from anywhere in the world.
The entry fee for the in-person race varies by date.
In- Person Entry Fee:
- January 1- March 19 (includes personalized race bib)– $28
- March 20- April 28 (includes non-personalized race bib)– $35
- April 29- April 30 (includes non-personalized race bib)– $50
All race bibs for the in-person race must be picked up on Friday, April 29 or Saturday, April 30 at the Spokane Convention Center.
Virtual Entry Fee:
- January 1- March 19 (includes personalized race bib)– $28 + shipping
- March 20- May 8 (includes non-personalized race bib)– $35 + shipping
Virtual participants must register by March 19 for guaranteed delivery of the race bib.
The race requires participants to follow state and local COVID-19 guidelines during the race and for bib pickup.
Register for the race here.
