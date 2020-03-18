Bloomsday postponed until September due to COVID-19

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bloomsday is being postponed until September, organizers said Tuesday.

In a release, race organizers said they, in coordination with Spokane Regional Health and the City of Spokane, have decided to postpone the race to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This year, when COVID19 began to make its way into our consciousness, we at Bloomsday worked with our local health officials, clinging to the hope that we could keep our first Sunday in May date alive,” it reads in the release.

“However, developments which have come at lightning speed over the past few days have made it crystal clear that it will be impossible to hold Bloomsday as planned.”

The race will now be held Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Those who have already entered the race will maintain their entry. Those unable to run in September can maintain their entry until Bloomsday 2021, organizers said.

