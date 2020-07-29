Bloomsday goes all-virtual for 2020 race

Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bloomsday is going all-virtual for the 2020 race.

Effective Wednesday, unless runners defer entry, all current Bloomsday 2020 registrants are now signed up for Virtual Bloomsday.

Between September 18 and September 20, “Virtual Bloomies” will run or walk a 12k (7.46 miles) course of their choosing. The course can be anywhere in the world, and anyone in the world can participate.

Upon completion, each finisher will post their finish time on the Bloomsday website. Bloomsday will then mail the official 2020 finisher shirt.

Registration is still open for Virtual Bloomsday and if you have not already signed up, you may register today for under $25. The entry deadline is Wednesday, August 26.

