Bloomsday 2021 opens registration

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bloomsday 2021 has officially opened registration!

The event, called ‘Bloomsday Worldwide’ this time around, will again be held virtually from April 30 to May 9. Simply register, run or walk 7.46 miles on any route, log your time and you will get a Bloomsday finisher shirt mailed to you!

Bloomsday 2021 registration will be the same as last year’s—under $25.

For more information, including registration, visit the Bloomsday website.

