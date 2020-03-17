Blood donors needed amid severe supply shortage

SPOKANE, Wash. – The American Red Cross is looking for blood donors as hundreds of blood drives have been canceled during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Red Cross reports more than 2,700 blood drives have been canceled across the country, resulting in 86,000 fewer donations and a severe blood shortage. Cancellations are expected to continue as more college campuses, schools, and workplaces close.

While some may be hesitant to donate during a global pandemic, the Red Cross reassures that it has implemented additional precautions for the safety of donors and staff. These include temperature checks, spacing out donor beds to follow social distancing guidelines, and the enhanced disinfection of surfaces and equipment.