BLM waiving fees for public lands Wednesday, celebrating ‘Great American Outdoors Act’

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

CNN Tongass National Forest, Alaska

The Bureau of Land Management announced a fee-free public lands day slated for Wednesday, to celebrate the signing of the Great American Outdoors Act.

The Bureau (BLM), as well as other agencies with the Department of the Interior, are providing free access to public lands. BLM says the Act, signed by President Trump, provides funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and many infrastructural projects on public lands nationwide.

“President Trump has just enacted the most consequential dedicated funding for national parks, wildlife refuges, public recreation facilities and American Indian school infrastructure in U.S. history,” said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. “I’ve designated Aug. 4 as Great American Outdoors Day and waived entrance fees to celebrate the passage of this historic conservation law.”

On Wednesday, day-use and amenity fees will be waived at BLM recreation sites and areas. Moving forward, August 4 of every year will be ‘Great American Outdoors Day,’ which will have the same free access.

Secretary Bernhardt says this day joins the likes of National Get Outdoors Day and National Public Lands Day, similar fee-free days.

According to BLM, the Great American Outdoors Act will provide to agencies “half of all receipts from energy development” on federal lands and waters, totaling up to nearly $2 billion annually for five years. The Land and Water Conservation Fund will also receive $900 million in annual funding for conservation and recreation.

BLM will receive $65 million per year as part of this Act; they say it will go to the repair and maintenance of fire facilities, visitor centers, recreation sites, dams, bridges and warehouses.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.