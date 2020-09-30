BLM lifts fire restrictions on Eastern WA, N. Idaho public lands

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lifted fire restrictions on their public lands in counties across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

This affects public lands managed by BLM and the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) and is effective immediately — this includes lands in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima counties.

BLM notes that, even year-round, you should be mindful driving motor vehicles on roads and trails with vegetation and high grasses, and never set off fireworks, use exploding targets or fire incendiary bullets on public lands.

They also urge that campers fully extinguish their campfires before departure.

