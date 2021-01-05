BLM closing Mineral Ridge boat launch for renovations

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: BLM

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management will temporarily close the Mineral Ridge boat ramp for renovations.

The ramp, as well as the parking area and restroom, will close on January 15 while construction is underway. Those renovations are expected to be completed by mid-March.

The BLM is planning to replace the existing boat ramp with a concrete ramp that will extend 40 feet further into the lake. The longer ramp will help reduce issues with launching in low water conditions.

Anglers and boaters are encouraged to use the Higgins Point launch or the Third Street boat launch during the closure.

