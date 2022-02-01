Blippi the Musical coming to Spokane

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Blippi the Musical

SPOKANE, Wash. – Children’s YouTube sensation Blippi is coming to Spokane.

Blippi the Musical is set to bring the energetic and educational children’s character from the screen to the stage for an evening of fun, dancing and singing.

Blippi will be stopping by the First Interstate Center for the Arts on April 14, but tickets go on sale February 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased through ticketswest.com.

