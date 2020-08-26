Black Lives Matter protests to continue Sunday in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another Black Lives Matter protest is planned for Sunday in downtown Spokane, now in response to the Kenosha Police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The event will be both a march and a vehicle procession, starting at the Big Red Wagon in Riverfront Park. Demonstrators are urged to wear masks.

This protest comes as the nation continues to grapple with issues of police accountability and racial injustice. These issues are even present in Spokane—where topics like racial disparity in policing, the Police Guild contract and the Sheriff’s Office anticipated ‘killology’ training have faced backlash.

The event will be hosted by Occupy Spokane, Stronger Together Spokane, Believe Change and StudentStrike.

