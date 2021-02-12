Bitterly cold overnight lows and winds make for a dangerous combination – Mark

Looking at your Wednesday Planner, it’s just cold all day long! Into the evening, it will remain cold and windy at times, staying well below freezing.

Your 4 Things to Know today—colder weather, gusty winds, with lows into the single digits. Wind chill will bring that down to as low as -20 degrees, which will translate into some snow for the Palouse and Lower Columbia Valley.

There looks to also be snowfall in the south and west, so exercise caution when driving.

The highs are below average for this time of year.

Very cold overnight lows expected with gusty NE winds

The next several days will be the coldest we have seen this winter. Gusty winds and highs of around 20 and single digit overnight lows will produce some very cold wind chill temps. There will be light snow possible Saturday with heavier snow in the south today through Saturday.