Bitter Cold Temps All Week – Mark

Cold air will set in and stay for the week with light snow showers possible today and Thursday.

Caution Advised as you head outdoors to be prepared for this Frigid Air.

Clouds will be in store for the rest of the day and single digits overnight.

Your 4 Things

Cold temperatures today.

Much colder temperatures will move in tonight.

Cold air will set in and stay for the week with light snow showers possible today and Thursday.