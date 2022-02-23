Bitter cold continues; WIND CHILL ADVISORY through Wednesday morning – Kris

The sunshine was deceptive today! There was not a cloud in the sky, but the temperature in Spokane only climbed into the teens, and wind chill readings did not make it out of the single digits. Winds will be slowly decreasing tonight, but a WIND CHILL ADVISORY continues through 10 a.m. Wednesday. Expect low single digits on the walk to school in the morning with wind chill readings below zero. Winds will be light by the afternoon. However, temperatures will top out in the teens and low 20s, so it will still be very cold.

A very weak little system will zip through the area in the pre-dawn hours Thursday. It may or may not bring a few flurries with it. Otherwise, it’s back to the blue skies and sunshine. A very gradual warming trend kicks off Thursday. Temperatures will warm through the weekend, and finally be back up around average by next workweek. There’s also an increasing chance of precipitation next week.