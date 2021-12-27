Bitter cold and wind chill starts tonight – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Bands of heavy snow will create whiteout driving conditions at times around the Inland Northwest on Sunday night. These snow bands will create quick 1 to 2-inch accumulations as they pass. If you run into a snow squall on the road, be extremely careful! Snow bands will begin to fade away late tonight with only a slight chance of snow by sunrise on Monday.

Meanwhile, bitterly cold Arctic air will start to settle in across the Inland Northwest tonight. Factoring in the wind will make it feel like -10 to -20 in Okanogan, Lincoln, Douglas, Adams, Ferry, and Grant Counties tonight and Monday morning where a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect. Wind chill could also reach subzero tonight in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene along with Northeast Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. Dress warmly on Monday morning and try to cover up as much skin as possible.

Temperatures will settle in the low teens and single digits in the morning and only reach the middle teens in the afternoon. Winds will start to ease up in the afternoon and wind chill will be less of a factor for the rest of the week. The bitter cold will settle in with lows in the single digits above zero in Spokane on Tuesday morning and subzero lows on Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will struggle to hit 10 degrees.

The bitter cold will ease some late in the week, but forecast computers are now hinting that we could get a second wave of bitter cold for the start of next weekend which would take this streak of cold weather out to at least Sunday before it gets noticeably warmer. We’ll also have a good chance of snow on Thursday to add to the wintry week.