Bite2Go Pumpkin Drive providing fun, fall experience while helping kids in need
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bite2Go Pumpkin Drive is a way for families to have a fun, fall experience while helping children in need.
You can buy pumpkins, take fall photos and all of it will go to benefit children through Second Harvest’s Bite2Go program.
It’s happening this Friday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 11 at Bellwether Brewing Co. and was the idea of Joshua Loera of Moses Lake.
His family grew 3,000 pumpkins at their farm in Moses Lake and hauled some of the pumpkins over to Bellwether Brewing.
The goal is to make the experience as much of a pumpkin patch as possible and even add in some new ideas that you don’t get at a regular pumpkin patch.
They built a photo booth out of straw bales and decorated it so you can take a photo with a professional photographer on site.
All the proceeds from pumpkin sales will go to Bite2Go to feed kids who are hungry, especially during the pandemic.
Pumpkin prices start at five dollars and $15 spent will support one child for a month through the program.
For more information on the event, see the Bellwether Brewing Co. Facebook page.
If you don’t want to come in person, you can buy a pumpkin virtually as well!
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.