Birdie’s Pie Shop opens new location in Hayden

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

HAYDEN, Idaho — Birdie’s Pie Shop has a new location in Hayden that just opened this Wednesday.

Just like the original location in Post Falls, North Idaho residents and visitors can expect the same sweet and savory selection.

There are coconut cream pies, chocolate cream pies, chicken pot pies and much more!

You can order 11-inch pies, personal pies (a little smaller), a quad of personal pies or a bite-sized dozen.

You can expect a few new flavors here in Hayden, but mostly the same sweet and savory selection! We’re getting a preview of the pie-prep process this morning. 😋 Rhubarb and apple pies went in the oven just now. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/9it0Rd5YiO — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) June 24, 2021

The new location in Hayden is at 9375 N Government Way.

The shop will be celebrating the grand opening with tours, chats with the community and pie specials!

Hours are 10am to 5:30pm on Tuesday through Thursday, 10am to 8:30pm on Friday and 10am to 4pm on Saturday. Closed on Sunday and Monday.

For more information and to see what’s on the menu, see the Birdie’s Pie Shop website.

You can also follow them on the official Facebook page.

