Bingle, Zappone leading in Spokane City Council races

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jonathan Bingle and Zack Zappone are leading in Spokane’s City Council races.

The first batch of election results was leased shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, though more ballots will be counted in the coming days.

District 1:

Bingle leads his competitor Naghmana Sherazi by just over 1,000 votes. He is leading with 57.2 percent of the vote, while Sherazi holds 42.8 percent.

District 2:

Betsy Wilkerson, who ran unopposed, will continue to serve District 2. She filled the vacancy on the council when now-Council President Breean Beggs was elected.

She released the following statement:

“Every week of this campaign has made me more and more grateful for my friends, family, and supporters here in this incredible city. The enthusiasm behind our campaign, even when it was just me on the ballot, was palpable. To the 9925 people so far who voted for me: thank you. Each vote is an affirmation of our shared values of collaboration, trust, and respect. And each vote is a mandate to finish the work we have started… To be honest, I never thought I’d be here — elected for the first time in this incredible city. And when my single mom moved her four kids from Westpoint Mississippi to Spokane in 1963, I think it’s safe to say she didn’t expect this either. But that’s the beauty of Spokane — this City of Promise that made my family’s story possible.”

District 3:

Zappone leads over Mike Lish in the district three race. Zappone is holding 52.2 percent of counted votes to Lish’s 47.8 percent.

Zappone released the following statement Tuesday night:

“With the numbers and margins we’re seeing, we are well on our way to victory! Together, we’ll make a statement in this election: when people come together and stand up to big money and dirty politics, we win. When we focus on ideas to lift up working and middle class families, Spokane wins, our community wins. Since we launched this campaign in February, we’ve been clear where we stand: this campaign is about helping working and middle class families get a fair shot. While our opponents resort to smears and fear tactics, we stayed positive, staying true to our values of respect, inclusivity, and hard work. Soon, we celebrate — and then put our words to action and get to work.”

