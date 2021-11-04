Bingle, Zappone continue to lead in latest vote count

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash. — Votes are still being counted, but the Spokane City Council will have surely two new members come January.

Wednesday’s updated results did not differ much from Tuesday night.

In District 1, Jonathan Bingle is maintaining a steady lead over Naghmana Sherazi. He is up by about 14 percent, which translates to about 1,000 votes. Though the position is non-partisan, Bingle leans conservative while Sherazi is more liberal.

Betsy Wilkerson will continue to serve District 2. She was named to the council to fill the vacancy left by now-Council President Breean Beggs.

Wilkerson ended up running unopposed after former candidate Tyler LeMasters was removed from the ballot for not meeting the requirements to run.

In District 3, Zack Zappone continues to lead over Mike Lish. Zappone is ahead by about three percentage points or 450 votes.

Zappone is an educator, while Lish is a business owner. Neither has held office before.

Results are still being counted and will be certified later this month. To find the latest numbers, click here.

