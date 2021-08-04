Bingle leads council race in District 2, Zappone and Lish likely heading to general election

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first round of election results show two very different races for open positions on the Spokane City Council.

In District 1, Jonathan Bingle leads with 47 percent of the vote, but it is too early to determine who he will run against come November. Naghmana Sherazi and Luc Jasmin II are neck-and-neck, with Sherazi leading by a slight 0.8 percent.

In District 2, Zack Zappone leads with 43 percent over his four competitors. Mike Lish follows behind with 29 percent of the vote, while Karen Kearney and Lacrecia (Lu) Hill both hold just over 11 percent. Christopher Savage trails with 4 percent of the vote.

“We’re extremely excited and appreciative over here at Team Zack,” Zappone said in a statement Tuesday night. “I think these overwhelming numbers show that voters really do care about the policy ideas to improve our city.”

Ballots were due by 8 p.m. and these are just the first batch of results. Additional results are expected in the coming days.

The two candidates with the most votes in each primary race will advance to the November general election.

City of Spokane – District 1, Council Position No. 2 7,038

City of Spokane – District 3, Council Position No. 2 14,045

RELATED: Full list of election results

READ: Packed In: City Council approves new version of Housing Action Plan

READ: Spokane City Council approves ordinance funding 2 American Rescue Plan project employees

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.