Bill’s Heating and AC will refund purchases if the Zags win the title

by Erin Robinson

John Locher - staff, AP Saint Mary's Logan Johnson (0) drives around Gonzaga's Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the West Coast Conference tournament Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Bill’s Heating and Air Conditioning wants to reward you if the Zags go all the way in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

If the Bulldogs win the National Championship, the local company will refund every AC or heat pump purchased between March 4-22.

Any air conditioner, heat pump or ductless heat pump purchased during that time frame is eligible and the offer includes labor for installation. The maximum eligible refund amount is $6,000.

Click here for the official rules.

Overall 1-seed Gonzaga will play 16-seed Georgia State in the first round of the tournament on Thursday. The game kicks off at 1:15 p.m.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon has special request for Zags fans

READ: Gonzaga gets #1 overall seed for second straight year

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.