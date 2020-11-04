Billings homicide suspect arrested by ISP outside Coeur d’Alene

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police arrested a Montana homicide suspect during a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

An ISP trooper stopped 37-year-old Benial Davis for a traffic violation on I-90 near Coeur d’Alene.

After further investigation, Davis was identified as having a deliberate homicide warrant out of Yellowstone County, Montana. Billings Police say Davis has a warrant in connection to a homicide near Ponderosa Elementary in Billings.

Davis was booked into the Kootenai County Jail.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.