Bill to make daylight saving time permanent clears U.S. Senate

by Erin Robinson

WASHINGTON D.C. – A bill to make daylight saving time permanent has been approved by the U.S. Senate.

The Sunshine Protection Act, a bipartisan bill co-sponsored by Washington Senator Patty Murray, passed the Senate unanimously on Tuesday.

This is huge: the Senate just PASSED my bipartisan bill, the Sunshine Protection Act, to make #DaylightSavingTime permanent. We're one step closer to never having to change our clocks again—good riddance. 🌞 pic.twitter.com/1eW6Zc6Fqa — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) March 15, 2022

It now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives and if passed there, will go to President Biden’s desk.

The change would mean later sunsets in the winter, but also later sunrises.

If passed, we would “fall back” for the final time in November 2023, then spring forward one last time in March 2024.

“We’re one step closer to never having to change our clocks again — good riddance,” Murray tweeted.

