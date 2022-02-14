Bill to ease patient loads for healthcare workers advances to Senate

by Will Wixey

Credit: Armando Franca, AP

SEATTLE, Wash. — Healthcare workers in Washington may finally get some ease to their workloads.

The Washington State House of Representatives passed the Healthcare Safe Staffing Standards bill by a 55-43 vote. House Bill 1868 aims to create new standards for healthcare workers that will protect them from dangerously high patient loads, while also ensuring patients get the high-quality care they deserve.

A recent polling showed 74-percent of Washington voters favored the bill. 89-percent expressed concerns about the current shortage of healthcare workers, and 91-percent said they worried about burnout among employees.

According to data from the Washington Department of Health, there are 120,069 licensed nurses in the state, but only 59,300 are actively employed. It’s believed that most nurses are unwilling to work under the current conditions in most Washington hospitals.

The bill aims to solve this staffing crisis by updating hospital work policies state-wide. A study from George Washington University found patient mortality rates went down when healthcare workers had safer patient loads.

The bill now awaits deliberation in the Senate.

