Bill proposes banning conversion therapy in Idaho

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho representative has put forward a bill with the hope of banning conversion therapy in the state of Idaho.

House Bill 52, filed by Rep. John McCrostie (D-Garden City), aims to protect LGBTQ young people from the practice.

A 2015 report from the Department of Health and Human Services shows conversin therapy is “not effective, reinforces harmful gender stereotypes, and is not an appropriate mental health treatment.”

Additional studies, including one conducted by the Trevor Project and a separate study from UCLA , show young people who have exerienced conversion therapy were almost twice as likely to think about or attempt suicide compared to those who did not undergo conversion therapy.

“Contemporary science recognizes that being lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender is part of the natural spectrum of human identity and is not a disease, disorder or illness,” the bill reads.

McCrostie suggest that any licensed professional found practicing conversation therapy would be subject to discipline by the relevant licensing entity.

The bill also suggests prohibiting state funding for conversion therapy.

Should the bill pass, Idaho would join 20 states, including Utah, Washington and Oregon, in banning the practice.

Read the bill here.

