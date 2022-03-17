‘Bigger fan of Gonzaga’: Georgia State alum and Gonzaga professor excited about first NCAA game

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Gonzaga Information Systems Professor is expecting the Zag’s first game to be a close one.

In their first round of the NCAA Tournament, Gonzaga will go against the 16-seed Georgia State University.

Dr. Tim Olsen went to Georgia State University for his Ph.D. He spent five years on the downtown Atlanta campus but has spent seven years teaching at Gonzaga.

“I’m going to be happy to see Georgia State play well, I’m going to be very happy to see Gonzaga play well,” he said. “Georgia State has a very scrappy team, they’ve pulled off big upsets in the past.”

He has a clear favorite in tomorrow’s game.

“It’s always fun to see them play in the tournament, but I’m a big fan of Georgia State. I think I’m a bigger fan at this point of Gonzaga,” he said.

While he may be rooting for the Bulldogs in Thursday’s game, there’s one alma mater for Olsen the Bulldogs can’t replace. He went to BYU for his undergraduate and master’s degree.

“I don’t know, I’m probably am slightly more of a BYU fan than a Gonzaga fan, which as amazing and as crazy as that is, that’s probably how it is.”

Don’t miss a minute of the Zags’ journey at the tournament! We’ll keep you up to date with our Overtime with the Zags coverage.

RELATED: #1 Gonzaga vs #16 Georgia State first round matchup: Could the Zags have a challenge early?

RELATED: #1 Gonzaga vs #16 Georgia State first round matchup: Could the Zags have a challenge early?

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.