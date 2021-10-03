Big turn to cooler weather this week – Matt

After having a few tastes of cooler weather over the past month, we’re expecting a big drop in temperatures this week that will be sticking around for a while. That comes after perhaps the last days with highs in the 70s for 2021 on Monday and Tuesday.

It’s been sunny for a lot of the weekend, but cloudiness takes over by Monday afternoon as a storm approaches. Unlike the last couple of systems, this one isn’t going to bring much rain on our side of the Cascades. Some isolated showers are possible Tuesday night as a cold front moves through, but it looks safe to leave the raincoats in the closet. While it will be a bit cloudy, temperatures will stay mild with highs in the low 70s and lows in the middle to upper 40s.

Temperatures sink quickly behind the cold front on Tuesday night and stay there for the rest of the week, with 50s for highs and 30s for lows. Many locations will see freezing temperatures in the morning on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will dip into the mid 30s this week and should expect frost after Wednesday.

Wet weather is possible late next week with valley rain and mountain snow showers around the L-C Valley south to Boise, and over into Southwest Montana on Thursday and Friday. This weather remains on track to pass by most of the Inland Northwest though. The highest chance for rain in the near future for most of us looks to be in a week from now, as another system dips down out of the north. This means that, by the end of next weekend, we could see more mountain snow and more chilly fall air. We’ll have a lot to update you on with the forecast as we get closer to next Sunday.