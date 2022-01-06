Big snowstorm keeps rolling on Thursday – Mark

SPOKANE, Wash.– Steady snowfall is blanketing the Inland Northwest this morning. Snow will keep falling through the morning and early afternoon, with another 3-5 inches of snow today around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. Plow crews may not be able to keep up with snow during times of heavier snowfall, so be ready to drive on snow-covered roads this morning! A Winter Storm Warning continues for the entire region until the late afternoon.

As we warm up during the day the snow will become heavier and wetter. We’ll begin to transition to rain just before dinnertime and around the evening commute. There is a chance for a light glaze of ice in Eastern Washington briefly before we flip over to rain fully. Even though conditions will be improved for the evening commute compared to this morning, you should still use caution because of this messy transition!

Temperatures will rise into the mid 30s this evening with a mix of rain and snow tonight and rain in the valleys on Friday. Pass conditions will improve in the Cascades on Friday while snow will continue into Friday over Lookout Pass. Conditions look much better this weekend.

