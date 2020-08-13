Big Sky Conference postpones all fall sports to spring 2021

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference has postponed all competition for its fall sports to spring 2021.

The decision, which affects Eastern Washington University and the University of Idaho, was made Wednesday when the conference’s Presidents’ Council convened and affirmed the recommendation from its members’ athletic directors. The conference had previously decided to postpone football to the spring.

The most recent decision impacts all Big Sky sports that compete in the fall both for their championship season (men’s and women’s cross country, soccer and volleyball) and for their non-championship segment (men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis.)

“While I am confident that our conference is making the right decision for the health and safety of our student-athletes, it breaks my heart knowing how disappointing this will be to all of them who were eagerly anticipating the opportunity to compete this fall,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “Our efforts in the conference office now will focus on doing everything within our power to make their spring season the best that it possibly can be, which includes advocating for their NCAA championships to be held then. As campuses begin re-opening this fall, we hope that everyone remains safe and healthy while we continue to learn more about how best to manage this fluid situation and its impact on higher education.”

