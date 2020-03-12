Big Sky Conference cancels remainder of championship basketball games for COVID-19 concerns

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

BOISE, Idaho — The Big Sky Conference announced Thursday it will cancel the remainder of its 2020 Basketball Championships, effective immediately, for coronavirus concerns.

In a statement, the President’s Council said “the decision was not taken lightly.” The Big Sky and CenturyLink Arena will announce a refund policy soon and will contact fans who purchased tickets for the games that have been cancelled.

