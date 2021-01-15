Big second half lifts no. 1 Gonzaga to 25 point win over Pepperdine

SPOKANE, Wash. — After being pushed for the first half of the game, the no. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs took off in the second half on the way to a 95-70 win over visiting Pepperdine Thursday night.

Another balanced night on offense with the big four all scoring at least 18 points, Corey Kispert led the way with 23 points and 8 rebounds. Sophomore Drew Timme did most of his damage in the second half finishing with 20 points and 7 rebounds.

Pepperdine hung closer than most thought they would as Gonzaga led by just four at the half, but it was all Zags after that.

With the win, Gonzaga improves to 13-0 on the season, and 4-0 in the WCC. With the Zags playing 13 games, the have met the minimum required to play in this year’s NCAA tournament.

Next up for Gonzaga is a showdown with rival Saint Mary’s Saturday night at 7pm on the road.

