Catnip company raising money for Ukraine animal shelter

Credit: Big Moo's Catnip

PLYMOUTH, Minn.– Donate to Ukraine- get a cat toy: that’s what a catnip company is doing to help an animal shelter on the other side of the globe.

Big Moo’s Catnip is sending 100-percent of the money it raises through its campaign to Sirius, one of the largest animal shelters in the Kyiv area. When you donate, you’ll get a cat toy with the Ukrainian flag on it in return.

All you have to do is head to the Big Moo’s Catnip website and click “Donate to Ukraine – Get a Cat Toy.” Then you can pick the donation amount you want to pay for the cat toy.

So far, Big Moo’s Catnip has been able to raise more than $2,000 for Sirius so far.

“I am honored to be able to raise donations for such a good cause,” the company said in a statement.

Big Moo’s Catnip said because of the overwhelming response, it’s had to get more tools and materials. To offset some of those costs, the company has started selling stickers people can buy to show support for Ukraine. Plus, the money made from the sales helps Big Moo’s Catnip keep doing what it’s doing.

“I will continue to raise money for animals in Ukraine as long as I can. I will also continue to share my mission for animals, locally, and abroad!”

You can find more information on how to donate here. Shipping is not included, so don’t be surprised if the total is a little more than your donation amount.

The mission of Big Moo’s Catnip is to raise awareness about stray, feral, and abandoned cats.

