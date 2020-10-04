Big fourth quarter leads Seattle to win in Miami, Seahawks improve to 4-0

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

MIAMI, Flor. — The yards and points weren’t as easy for the Seahawks offense Sunday in Miami, but they get a big second half on the way to a 31-23 win and stay perfect on the season.

Russell Wilson led the offense with another big day throwing for 360 yards and two touchdowns, but he did throw his second interception of the season in the win.

Wilson tied Peyton Manning’s record of 15 touchdown passes in the first four games of a season.

The Seahawks have started 4-0 one time previously in franchise history, in 2013 when they won their only Super Bowl.

Seattle will be home against the Vikings next weekend.

