Biden slightly extends lead over Sanders in Washington primary

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Senator Bernie Sanders locked up California on Thursday in a two-man race to take on President Trump in the 2020 election.

Still, former Vice President Joe Biden is holding onto his lead in the primary.

In Washington, Biden extended his lead over Sanders with 37.1% of the vote. There are now a total of 26,982 votes separating Biden and Sanders statewide.

In Spokane County, Biden is ahead of Sanders by just 745 votes.

