Biden appoints new Washington Rural Development Director

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new director for handling rural affairs in Washington is now in the U.S. Capitol building.

President Biden announced eight new USDA regional positions, with Washington receiving a new Rural Development State Director.

Helen Price Johnson is the new USDA State Director for Washington. Johnson is now in charge of Washington rural development in conjunction with all of rural America. She is responsible for strategizing goals and providing leadership in developing rural communities in the state.

Johnson has been advocating for small towns, businesses, and rural lands in Washington for many years. She was a past president for Washington State Association of Counties, a two-term member of the South Whidbey School Board, and an Island County Commissioner for twelve years.

“We are thrilled to welcome these dedicated individuals to USDA at such an important time in the Biden-Harris administration,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Johnson hopes to use grants to create jobs, economic opportunities, and improve the overall quality of life for all rural Washingtonians.

