Beverly Jean Gabbert

Beverly Jean Gabbert, 78, of Newport, WA passed away peacefully into the Lord’s hands at the Hospice of Spokane on December 22, 2020. Bev fought a long and courageous battle with cancer, and she will be remembered for her warm smile and caring heart.

Bev was born on May 11, 1942, in Granite Falls, MN to Art and Sarah Schmidt. She was 1 of 7 children and graduated in 1960 from Granite Falls High School.

In 1960, Bev married David Gabbert of Wood Lake, MN. They lived there until 1965, when they decided to move out west and settle in Newport, WA. Together they worked in the logging industry for many years. They were devoted parents and raised two wonderful children (Jodi and Gary). In 1977, Bev went to work full time for GTE and retired in 1997 after a successful career. After retirement, Bev and Dave traveled and spent winters in Arizona. Even after Dave’s passing in 2002 she continued to travel. She took great pride in keeping her home in a park like setting. There were also many memories made at the “Gabbert Riverlot” with family and friends. Bev’s passion was cooking, sewing, snowmobiling, camping, fishing, golfing, bowling and most of all, spending time with her family.

In 2004, she met LeRoy Oscarson. Together they continued to travel, golf, camp, and fish until her health would not allow it. Bev welcomed Roy’s family including Lynda and Gary Brooks, Lori and Mike Edwards, along with Roy’s granddaughters and great grandchildren with open arms. Roy was a devoted partner and took excellent care of Bev throughout her illness.

Bev was a proud grandma. She supported all four grandchildren, rain or shine, in whatever activity they were participating in. She was “Grandma Bev” to many family friends. Bev was proud of her family and loved to have them all together for the holidays. No matter what, she was always there for support and advice.

Bev’s faith and belief in God gave her tremendous strength during her years of illness. She was a devoted member of the American Lutheran Church, and a Charter Auxiliary member of the Newport Eagles, Newport, WA.

Survived by her partner LeRoy Oscarson and family, her children Jodi (Art) Ribail of Liberty Lake, Gary (Donni) Gabbert of Spokane Valley and her grandchildren Jarid Gabbert of Spokane Valley, Garrett Ribail of Coeur d’Alene, Tyler Ribail of Tukwila, Karli (Shane) Robinson of Newport, and Brandon Ribail and his son Jackson of Eugene. Her sisters Julie (Kerry) Steffan, Linda Bestland and brothers Richard (Janet) Schmidt and Doug (Esther) Schmidt, sisters-in-law Jetta Schmidt and Ethel Gabbert, and brother-in-law James Gabbert, along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Her parents, husband and two brothers Orville and David Schmidt preceded her in death.

A warm thank you to the 7th floor staff at SHMC and Hospice of Spokane in making mom’s final days as comfortable as possible. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in her memory to the Cancer Care NW and Hospice of Spokane.

Due to COVID restrictions, the family will hold a private burial service and then a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

