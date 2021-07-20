Betty Mae Moore

by Obituaries

Betty Mae Moore, 91

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Betty Mae Moore, 91, of Harrison, Idaho, passed away July 17, 2021, at her home of Harrison. She was born June 12, 1930 in Ellendale, North Dakota; Betty was the daughter of Theodore and Kirstine (Soe) Derry.

Betty attended and graduated from the Forbes High School of Forbes, North Dakota in 1948. She then attended the Ellendale Normal College of Ellendale, North Dakota.

Betty was united in marriage to Clarence A. Moore on September 16, 1950 in Aberdeen, South Dakota. They moved to the Silver Valley in 1962 from Craigmont, Idaho.

Betty was a school teacher for four years in North Dakota. She served as a substitute teacher for the Kellogg School District for many years.

Betty loved and enjoyed her family, crocheting, knitting, sewing, cooking, baking and fishing. After Clarence’s retirement in 1988, they enjoyed traveling to England, Europe, throughout the United States and took an Alaskan cruise on their 50th wedding anniversary. Betty and Clarence also enjoyed spending the winters in Yuma, Arizona.

Betty is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Clarence Moore of Harrison, Idaho; three children Clare “Butch” (Lorena) Moore of Harrison, Karen (Mark) Edwards of Libby, Montana and Bryan (Chrystal) Moore of Pinehurst, Idaho; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild; one brother Theodore Derry of Barnard, South Dakota; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter June Moore, two brothers and two sisters.

A Celebration of Betty’s Life will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., at the Inland Lounge, 213 McKinley Ave. of Kellogg; everyone is welcome.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA. 22116-7023.

