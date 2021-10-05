Betty L. Counts (83) loving mother, grandmother, and lifelong Oregon resident passed away near the town of Fernwood, ID.

Betty grew up in Hillsboro, OR and attended school there.Following high school she married Jim Mann. Betty stayed home to take care of her home and children. Jim ended up passing away after an accident. She later met and married Bill Counts. The family made their home in Rainier, OR. Betty waitressed for years before going to work for the U.S. Postal Service. She worked as a mail carrier and then as a clerk. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 26 years of service.

At one time Betty owned 2 antique stores in Newport, OR. She loved shopping for antiques and her Betty Boop collection. In her younger days she enjoyed bowling and softball.

Betty will be missed dearly by her surviving family members, children Tana Counts and Kevin Gower of Terry, MT, Kristi Harkleroad of Clatskanie, OR, and Jim and Diane Mann of Hillsboro, OR; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Donna and Mary.