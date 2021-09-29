Better Together Animal Alliance waiving some adoption fees as they near kennel capacity

by Erin Robinson

Alice Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Winston Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Tucker Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Tucker 2 Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Tessa Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance



Sunny Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Slate Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Sissy Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Scarlet Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Sasha Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance



Saidy Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Sadie Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Precious Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Nessy Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Nalla Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance



Mr T Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Marshal Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Lynny Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Luna Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Klaus Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance



Grace Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Emma Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Earl Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Dante Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Copi Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance



Clayton Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Bowie Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

Atticus Credit: Better Together Animal Alliance

























































PONDERAY, Idaho — Better Together Animal Alliance is waiving some adoption fees in an effort to keep up with the influx of animals being surrendered.

A release from the local animal shelter said they are running out of space to take care of the animals.

“We are seeing our community being hit with hard times. Health and housing instabilities are primary reasons for animals being surrendered right now. We need help getting these wonderful pets back into homes,” Devin Laundrie, operations director at BTAA, said, “Currently, we have the ideal pet for any home. Come in and find your match.”

BTAA is waiving adoption fees for all adult animals and will reopen the dog kennels to visitors this weekend.

The shelter acknowledged that not everyone is in a position to adopt a pet, but said becoming a foster or sharing information about adoptable pets with others is a huge help.

Donations and volunteers also help tremendously in taking care of the animals while they wait to find their forever families.

“While it can be overwhelming to have our animal care center this full, it is a great opportunity to come and find the perfect pet for your family,” Laundrie said. “I’m hopeful we can rally together to find homes for each one of these animals.”

Better Together Animal Alliance is located at 870 Kootenai Cutoff Rd in Ponderay.

All animals in the gallery above are available for adoption.

